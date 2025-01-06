New York rolls out vehicle toll in Manhattan
In an effort to reduce traffic gridlock, vehicles will automatically be charged a toll to drive below 60th Street
What happened
The first congestion pricing system in the U.S. took effect in New York City Sunday, with vehicles automatically charged a toll to drive in Manhattan below 60th Street.
Who said what
The toll, initially $9 a day at peak traffic times for most passenger vehicles, is "meant to reduce traffic gridlock in the densely packed city while also raising money to help fix its ailing public transit infrastructure," The Associated Press said. The program "launched without major hiccups" Sunday, following "years of studies, delays and a last-ditch bid by New Jersey" to stop it from taking effect.
What next?
The first "real test for the tolling program will come during the workweek," The New York Times said, but it will "most likely be some time" before it's "clear whether congestion pricing works, or whether it can withstand continuing attempts to overturn it by a broad array of opponents," including President-elect Donald Trump. Proponents noted that congestion pricing in places like London and Stockholm "were largely unpopular when first implemented" but gained approval "as the public felt benefits like faster bus speeds and less traffic," the AP said.
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
