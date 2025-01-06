New York rolls out vehicle toll in Manhattan

In an effort to reduce traffic gridlock, vehicles will automatically be charged a toll to drive below 60th Street

New York City rolls out congestion pricing in Manhattan
NYC has rolled out the first congestion pricing system in the US
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

The first congestion pricing system in the U.S. took effect in New York City Sunday, with vehicles automatically charged a toll to drive in Manhattan below 60th Street.

