Congestion charging in NYC: a dream that died

New York City is the most walkable city in the United States – so why do New Yorkers hate the idea of a congestion charge?

NYC traffic jam
Polls show that two-thirds of New Yorkers oppose the plan – more than own a car
(Image credit: Alan Schein / Getty Images)
By
published

New York City was on the cusp of reinventing itself for the 21st century, said Justin Davidson in New York Magazine, but governor Kathy Hochul has just ordered "a screeching U-turn into the distant past". 

At the end of this month, the city had been due to bring in a congestion charge that would have imposed a $15 toll on vehicles entering the traffic-clogged heart of Manhattan. The toll, proposed by then-mayor Mike Bloomberg in 2007 and approved by the state legislature in 2019, would have made streets safer, less polluted, and more pleasant for pedestrians and cyclists, while raising an estimated $1 billion a year to update the city's ageing public-transport infrastructure.

