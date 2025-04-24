Why UK scientists are trying to dim the Sun

Government is funding controversial geoengineering techniques that could prove helpful in slowing climate change

Sunset over London
Most geoengineering trials aim to prevent excessive sunlight from reaching the Earth's surface
(Image credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)
By
published

The UK government looks set to approve controversial geoengineering experiments that include efforts to dim the Sun.

Aria (Advanced Research and Invention Agency), the government body that funds technology projects, has set aside £50 million for the task, and specific, small-scale trials will be announced within a few weeks, said The Telegraph.

