Why is the world so divided over plastics?

UN talks on a first global plastic treaty are going down to the wire as fossil fuel companies, petrostates and the plastic industry resist a legal cap on production

Illustration of a globe wrapped in plastic
'Plastics are a grave, growing and under-recognised danger to human and planetary health,' a team of experts warned ahead of the UN conference
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)
By
published

In 2022, with annual plastic production reaching nearly half a million tonnes, many countries came to an agreement that only a global effort could tackle the problem.

Those 175 nations committed to creating the first legally binding treaty on plastics pollution by the end of 2024. But the fifth round of UN-led talks, held in South Korea last year, "fell apart" when fossil fuel producing nations "blocked" an attempt to limit production, said the Financial Times.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

