The worst coral bleaching event breaks records

Bleaching has now affected 84% of the world's coral reefs

A marine biologist observes bleached coral off the coast of Trat, Thailand, in 2024.
A marine biologist observes bleached coral off the coast of Trat, Thailand, in 2024
(Image credit: Sirachai Arunrugstichai / Getty Images)
Coral reefs have long been losing their color due to bleaching, but a recent uptick has caused nearly all of the world's reefs to be damaged. A record-breaking amount of marine life fell victim to the bleaching, and scientists say the effects may be irreversible.

It doesn't appear that the bleaching will subside anytime soon, either, as this most recent bleaching event is the fourth since 1998. As a result, marine biologists and climate change researchers are ringing alarm bells.

