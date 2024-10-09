An iconic ship is being turned into the world's largest artificial reef

The SS United States will be sunk off the coast of Florida if all goes to plan

Photo collage of the SS United States surrounded by photos and vintage illustrations of coral reefs
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

The retired ocean liner SS United States has been moored in Philadelphia, unused, since 1996, but may have finally found its final purpose: as a safe haven for marine life. A tentative agreement has been reached to send the ship from Philadelphia to Florida, where it will be sunk to become the world's largest artificial reef.

The agreement, which hinges on the completion of U.S. District Court mediation, was hatched between Okaloosa County, Florida, a local Florida beach and the SS United States Conservancy. If all goes to plan, the sunken ship will "be a home for a diverse range of marine life and attract divers and anglers from around the world," Okaloosa County said in a press release. Other environmentally friendly efforts are also being made in relation to the reef project.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Environmental News Climate Change Florida
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸