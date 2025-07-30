The EPA wants to green-light approval for a twice-banned herbicide

Dicamba has been found to harm ecosystems

Dicamba can drift when sprayed on crops and harm the surrounding ecosystem
The Environmental Protection Agency wants to reallow the use of dicamba as a commercial weed killer. The proposal comes despite the herbicide having been blocked twice by federal courts because of its potential for causing ecological damage.

Try, try, try again

