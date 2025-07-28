Rescissions: Trump's push to control federal spending

The GOP passed a bill to reduce funding for PBS, NPR and other public media stations

Russell Vought
Are Republicans really going to become a rubber stamp for rescissions, letting Trump and Vought make the "ultimate end run around their funding power?"
We've supported him for 56 years, said Rich Lowry in National Review, but it's time for Big Bird to "make his own way in the world." At President Trump's urging, Senate Republicans passed a rare "rescissions" bill last week, "clawing back" some $9 billion in congressionally authorized spending, including about $8 billion in foreign aid and $1 billion for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which helps fund National Public Radio, PBS, and their local member stations. Liberals howled, and even moderate GOP Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski joined Democrats in opposition, but the outrage is misplaced. Institutions like NPR and Sesame Street have huge, loyal audiences that will ensure their survival. And in this age of "media churn," it's ridiculous for the government to prop up "a few select outlets"—especially ones "pervasively biased" against conservatives. For NPR in particular, this is a "self-inflicted wound," said former NPR editor Uri Berliner in The Free Press. In recent years, the network abandoned neutrality in favor of progressive, "agenda-driven journalism," ignoring stories like Hunter Biden's laptop to run endless "moralizing" features on systemic racism and trans rights. This vote means NPR is now "free to be as partisan as it chooses," while American taxpayers are free to choose which outlets they want to support with their own money.

Complaints about the "left-leaning assumptions" of PBS and NPR have some merit, said The New York Times in an editorial, but defunding all of public media is the wrong solution. NPR will be "just fine" without the 2% of its budget that comes from the government. But the cuts will devastate hundreds of small radio and TV stations, often the only source of local news in rural areas, hastening the "decline of America's once robust media ecosystem." That's the point, said Paul Farhi in The Atlantic. It's all part of Trump's "frontal assault" on independent reporting, which has seen him file numerous lawsuits against insufficiently deferential news outlets, commandeer the White House press pool, and install loyalist Brendan Carr as head of the Federal Communications Commission. "So far, he's winning" this war.

