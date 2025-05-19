Is Trump trying to take over Congress?

Separation of powers at stake in Library of Congress fight

Trump's takeover bid is the 'latest example of executive overreach into the realm of congressional power'
President Donald Trump's effort to exert control over the Library of Congress by firing its leaders could give him an unprecedented amount of leverage over the legislative branch of government. Can Congress stay independent?

By firing former Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, Trump is "trying to take control of Congress through its library," said Rolling Stone. One of the library's sub-agencies, the Congressional Research Service, offers "confidential legal advice" to House and Senate members. The CRS also has a "database that has all the questions that every member has asked for the last 50 years." That endangers the independence of Congress, one expert said. "How can a member of Congress ask CRS for legal advice or other advice when the administration can get their hands on it — or they can direct the answer?"

