Senate rejects Trump's Library of Congress takeover

Congress resisted the president's attempts to control 'the legislative branch's premier research body'

Former Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden
Former Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, recently fired by Trump
(Image credit: Shannon Finney / Getty Images)
What happened

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) Tuesday joined Democrats in pushing back against President Donald Trump's effort to install his own leadership team at the Library of Congress, which is part of the legislative branch. Trump fired Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden last week and Shira Perlmutter, head of the U.S. Copyright Office, over the weekend. But the Justice Department officials he named as their replacements have been rebuffed at the Library of Congress, with congressional support.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

