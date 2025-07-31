Harris rules out run for California governor
The 2024 Democratic presidential nominee ended months of speculation about her plans for the contest
What happened
Former Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday she will not enter the 2026 race to become California's next governor. The announcement ended months of speculation about the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee's plans for the contest while reigniting questions about her political future. "I love this state, its people and its promise," Harris said in a statement, but "for now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office."
Who said what
Harris would have "begun the race" to succeed term-limited Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) as an "imposing frontrunner," Politico said, and her announcement "upends" what had been a "largely static" contest. This is the "clearest sign yet" that Harris may "still be considering a third run for president," said the Los Angeles Times.
Harris had been "exploring a run for the state's top office" since returning to Los Angeles in January but "had done little to express enthusiasm for the job," The New York Times said. And she only "weighed in selectively" as President Donald Trump's immigration raids and military deployments ushered in a "summer of political turmoil in California."
What next?
Harris is now "exploring the prospects of forming new groups" designed to "keep her involved in politics and positioned to advocate for the ideas she championed during her 2024 campaign," according to The Washington Post.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
'Fossil-fired grids have provided a cautionary tale'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump sets new tariff rates as deadline nears
Speed Read New tariff rates for South Korea, Brazil and India announced
-
July 31 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include the truth that's out there, and a comedy special about billionaires
-
Trump sets new tariff rates as deadline nears
Speed Read New tariff rates for South Korea, Brazil and India announced
-
Senate confirms Trump loyalist Bove to top court
Speed Read The president's former criminal defense lawyer was narrowly approved to earn a lifetime seat
-
Ghislaine Maxwell offers testimony for immunity
Speed Read The convicted sex trafficker offered to testify to Congress about her relationship with late boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein
-
Judge halts GOP defunding of Planned Parenthood
Speed Read The Trump administration can't withhold Medicaid funds from Planned Parenthood, said the ruling
-
Trump contradicts Israel, says 'starvation' in Gaza
Speed Read The president suggests Israel could be doing more to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians
-
Trump executive order targets homeless
Speed Read It will now be easier for states and cities to remove homeless people from the streets
-
Columbia pays $200M to settle with White House
Speed Read The Trump administration accused the school of failing to protect its Jewish students amid pro-Palestinian protests
-
Florida judge and DOJ make Epstein trouble for Trump
Speed Read The Trump administration's request to release grand jury transcripts from the Epstein investigation was denied