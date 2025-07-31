Harris rules out run for California governor

The 2024 Democratic presidential nominee ended months of speculation about her plans for the contest

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 30: Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a keynote address during the Emerge 20th Anniversary Gala at the Palace Hotel on April 30, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Kamala Harris delivered her first public speech since leaving office in January.
This is the 'clearest sign yet' that Harris may 'still be considering a third run for president'
What happened

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday she will not enter the 2026 race to become California's next governor. The announcement ended months of speculation about the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee's plans for the contest while reigniting questions about her political future. "I love this state, its people and its promise," Harris said in a statement, but "for now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office."

