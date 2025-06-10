What is Kamala Harris' California future?

She could run for governor. Will Democrats want her?

Harris is a front-runner for the position if she wants it, but she 'has some vulnerabilities'
Kamala Harris came close to being elected president in 2024. She could make another try in 2028, or she could instead run for governor of California. Democrats still are not sure what her next move is — or should be.

Observers across the political spectrum believe Kamala Harris would "have better odds running for California governor" than making another presidential run, said The Associated Press. No potential competitor for the governor's office "could match her resume" of having served as San Francisco district attorney, state attorney general, U.S. senator and vice president. But it is not a certainty she would win. Harris is a "highly polarizing figure," said San Francisco-based Democratic consultant Eric Jaye.

