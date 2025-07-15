Can Texas redistricting save the US House for the GOP?

Trump pushes a 'ruthless' new plan, but it could backfire

The worry among Republicans is that the proposal would save the party in 2026 'but puts those seats in jeopardy for the future'
Republicans are looking for a lifeline. The GOP has narrow, fragile control of the House of Representatives, and could lose its majority entirely in next year's midterm elections. The party is looking to Texas to provide a buffer.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) wants the Texas Legislature to redraw the state's congressional maps "in a bid to gain Republican seats" for the national party during the 2026 midterms, said The New York Times. Texas has 38 seats in the House, 25 of which are held by the GOP. The redistricting plan was pushed by the Trump administration, which wants a "ruthless" approach and "would welcome any chance to pick up seats in the midterms." Democrats are opposed, naturally. Abbott's move is a "blatant partisan power grab," said State Rep. Gina Hinojosa.

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

