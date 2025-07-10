Are right-wing conspiracy theorists turning on Trump?

The administration's Jeffrey Epstein announcement has sparked a MAGA backlash

Illustration of a wild-eyed conspiracy theorist framed in Donald Trump&#039;s silhouette
'This is what happens when the dog catches the car'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis
By
published

President Donald Trump has been known to embrace a conspiracy theory or two during his political career. So it is no small irony that his administration's attempt to debunk theories surrounding the 2019 jailhouse death of Jeffrey Epstein is producing a backlash from the president's biggest fans.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones "melted down" after the Justice Department said there was no evidence Epstein was murdered or had a "client list" of famous and powerful people who participated in his crimes against underage women, said HuffPost. The DOJ announcement is "over the top sickening," Jones wrote on X. He was not alone. Right-wing figures like Laura Loomer, Jack Posobiec and Tim Pool also criticized the findings. White House officials privately acknowledged the announcement was playing badly with Trump's "fiercely conspiracist" supporters, said Rolling Stone. Trump's MAGA fans are "gonna be so mad at us," said one anonymous official.

Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

