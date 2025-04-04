Trump axes NSA head, NSC staff after Loomer advice

On the recommendation of Laura Loomer, Trump fired the head of the National Security Agency and several National Security Council officials

Laura Loomer gets off Donald Trump&#039;s campaign plane in 2024
Loomer 'appeared to take credit' for the firings
What happened

President Donald Trump reportedly fired Gen. Tim Haugh, head of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, Thursday and sacked at least five National Security Council officials, a day after far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer had recommended the firings in a closed-door Oval Office meeting, according to Loomer and multiple White House officials.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

