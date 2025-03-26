Waltz takes blame for texts amid calls for Hegseth ouster

Democrats are calling for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and national security adviser Michael Waltz to step down

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
'This is what happens when you have basically Fox News personalities cosplaying as government officials'
(Image credit: Demetrius Freeman / The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump downplayed the seriousness of his top national security officials discussing operational details of an imminent military strike on Yemen in a Signal group text chat, calling it a "glitch" that "turned out not to be a serious one." Democrats disagreed and called for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and national security adviser Michael Waltz to step down.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

