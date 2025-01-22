Senate learns new Hegseth abuse, drinking allegations

The former sister-in-law of Donald Trump's defense secretary nominee, Pete Hegseth, claims he was abusive

Pete Hegseth testifies at confirmation hearing
What happened

Danielle Hegseth, a former sister-in-law of Pete Hegseth, said in a sworn affidavit to senators Tuesday that President Donald Trump's defense secretary nominee was abusive toward his second wife and regularly drank to the point of passing out at family gatherings, among other allegations.

