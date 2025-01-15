Hegseth boosts hopes for confirmation amid grilling

What happened

The Senate held confirmation hearings Tuesday for Pete Hegseth, the former Fox News host and Army National Guard combat veteran who President-elect Donald Trump has nominated to be Defense Secretary. Hegseth was the first of Trump's Cabinet picks to go before the Senate.

Who said what

Hegseth "endured fierce Democratic grilling over everything from his inexperience, alleged drinking and his past opposition to women in combat" but emerged "largely unscathed among Republicans," Reuters said. His strategic "pattern of denials, memory holes and attacking the 'left-wing' media" may "work for him," Politico said, and serve as a template for Trump's "other troubled nominees."

Democrats said Hegseth lacks the basic qualifications and judgment to lead the "sprawling Pentagon," with "3 million military and civilian personnel, the vast U.S. nuclear arsenal and an annual budget of more than $800 billion," The Washington Post said. Republicans took "turns shoring up the nominee," calling him an "unconventional" pick who would "bring energy and fresh ideas" to the military, The Associated Press said.

What next?

The Senate Armed Services Committee was expected to vote on Hegseth's nomination Monday. An endorsement last night from Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) — a veteran and key GOP swing vote on the controversial nominee — suggested Hegseth's nomination would advance to the full Senate and pass by a narrow margin.