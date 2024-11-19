What message is Trump sending with his Cabinet picks?

By nominating high-profile loyalists like Matt Gaetz and RFK Jr., is Trump serious about creating a functioning Cabinet, or does he have a different plan in mind?

Illustration of Matt Gaetz, Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Trump's extreme-seeming picks may be part of a larger tactic to wear down congressional resistance
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images / Reuters)
Donald Trump has wasted little time in the weeks following his electoral victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, rolling out his picks for key administration positions in rapid-fire succession. His choices range from consummate Beltway insiders to high-profile campaign surrogates who have been tapped for positions seemingly beyond their qualifications. The latter trend has alarmed many observers from both sides of the aisle, particularly regarding sensitive posts at the top of the Pentagon and Justice Department, for which Trump has nominated Fox News host Pete Hegseth and former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz respectively.

That Hegseth retired from the military without policy or senior leadership experience, or that Gaetz was recently investigated for sex trafficking by the very department he's been tapped to lead seems not to bother Trump, who last week named vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr as his choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services. Instead, this slate of attention-grabbing nominees has raised questions not only about their potentially dubious eligibility but whether the president-elect is sending a message with his choices. Does Trump truly believe these are the best people to lead some of the most powerful political institutions on Earth, or are their nominations in service of a different goal?

