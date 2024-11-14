Trump tests GOP loyalty with Gaetz, Gabbard picks

He named Matt Gaetz as his pick for attorney general and Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence. Both have little experience in their proposed jurisdictions.

Matt Gaetz and Tulsi Gabbard
If confirmed, Gaetz would lead a Justice Department that was investigating him for possible sex trafficking until 2023
President-elect Donald Trump stunned Washington Wednesday by naming Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) as his pick for attorney general and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence. As with Fox News host Pete Hegseth, Trump's nominee for defense secretary, Gaetz and Gabbard have little experience in their proposed jurisdictions and none overseeing large organizations. Both also bring significant controversies, and Gaetz is "one of the more universally disliked members of Congress, including among GOP lawmakers," The Associated Press said.



