Stephen Miller is '100% loyal' to Donald Trump

He is also the architect of Trump's mass-deportation plans

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

The cast of characters surrounding Donald Trump has changed frequently over the years. One person who has remained at the president-elect's side throughout: Stephen Miller, best known for his fierce anti-immigration views.

Miller — one of Trump's "longest-serving and most trusted advisers" — is expected to serve in the new Trump White House as the deputy chief of staff for policy, said NPR. He is expected to focus on "writing and implementing Trump's immigration agenda," setting the stage for the mass deportation of millions of undocumented migrants. That makes him "likely to be one of the most controversial picks" in the new administration, but the post does not require Senate confirmation.



Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

