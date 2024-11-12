Trump fills key slots, tapping Congress, MAGA loyalists

The president-elect continues to fill his administration with new foreign policy, environment and immigration roles assigned

Elise Stefanik, Donald Trump, Lee Zeldin
Donald Trump named Elise Stefanik (left) as his pick for United Nations ambassador and Lee Zeldin (right) to head the Environmental Protection Agency
(Image credit: Erin Clark / The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
What happened

President-elect Donald Trump filled in more of his administration Monday, naming Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) as his pick for United Nations ambassador, former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) to head the Environmental Protection Agency and immigration hardliner Stephen Miller as deputy chief of policy. Trump named former immigration enforcement chief Tom Homan as his "border czar" late Sunday, and he reportedly asked Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) to be his national security adviser and selected Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) for secretary of state.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

