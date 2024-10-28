Donald Trump's plan for mass deportations

Immigration is his No. 1 issue

side view of trump standing at a podium, reading a teleprompter during a speech
The former president is focused on immigration as a core issue of his campaign
(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker / Staff / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Perhaps the No. 1 issue on Donald Trump's priority list is immigration. Trump is vowing mass deportations for millions of undocumented migrants should he win election.

During a rally in Colorado, Trump said he would target "every illegal migrant criminal network operating on American soil." His plan is to use a 1798 law "previously used to detain 'enemy aliens'" during wartime, said Axios. Critics say the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 could be used to detain "lawful immigrants and their U.S.-born children" as well. But a Trump spokesperson said Americans "want mass deportations of illegal immigrants and trust President Trump most on this issue."

Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

