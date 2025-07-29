Trump contradicts Israel, says 'starvation' in Gaza

The president suggests Israel could be doing more to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians

Palestinian girl faces starvation in Gaza Strip
Trump is 'seemingly recalibrating his stance on Gaza as images of emaciated children' emerge
(Image credit: Mohammed Y. M. Al-yaqoubi / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump Monday acknowledged that there is "real starvation" in Gaza and suggested that Israel could be doing more to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians. His assessment, delivered during a press conference alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland, contradicted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement Sunday that "there is no starvation in Gaza."

