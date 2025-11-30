Rothermere’s Telegraph takeover: ‘a right-leaning media powerhouse’

Deal gives Daily Mail and General Trust more than 50% of circulation in the UK newspaper market

A copy of The Daily Telegraph in a newsagent rack
The Telegraph has been ‘a stranded asset’ for years
(Image credit: Jose Sarmento Matos / Bloomberg / Getty Images)
By
published

“The Lords of England have stopped the barbarians at the gate of The Telegraph,” said Due Diligence in the Financial Times.

After a drawn-out sale, described as the “auction from hell”, the media group is set to end up in the hands of Lord Rothermere – owner and chair of Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT), whose great-grandfather co-founded the Daily Mail in 1896. If the government and competition regulators clear the £500 million deal, “the tie-up will create one of the most powerful right-leaning media groups in Britain”.

The UK likes to present itself as “open for business”. Not in this case. For more than two years, ministers and the newspaper’s own reporters have “helped fend off potential buyers from New York to Abu Dhabi”. When Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital withdrew earlier this month, it cleared the way for Rothermere to pounce.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸