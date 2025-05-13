Ruth Buzzi: The comic actress who packed a wallop

She was best-known as Gladys Ormphby on the NBC sketch show "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In"

Ruth Buzzi
Ruth Buzzi's "restless creativity" had her taking roles all over
(Image credit: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Image)
By
published

Ruth Buzzi thwacked her way to comedy stardom. As the frumpy, paranoid Gladys Ormphby on the NBC sketch show Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, she was swathed in dowdy brown clothes, her hair parted severely down the center and a hairnet knotted at her forehead. A woman with no patience for lecherous men, Gladys was both a joke and a feminist symbol, clutching her purse as a weapon to swat any cad who got too fresh. Buzzi played plenty of other characters during her 1968–73 Laugh-In run, earning a Golden Globe award and five Emmy nominations. But Gladys was the most popular, and Buzzi appeared in that persona on other variety and talk shows as well—with the handbag. "It looked vicious, but it was just a felt purse lined and filled with old pantyhose and cotton," she said. "I was able to swing it with all my might and it still wouldn't hurt anyone. Although it sounded great with a thud when it landed."

Raised in Connecticut, Buzzi was the daughter of a renowned Swiss sculptor. Though she was head cheerleader in high school, she struggled in ballet class, said The Hollywood Reporter. Her teacher suggested making the dance comical, and "it was a big hit!" she said. "I continued to do funny dances and funny this and funny that." After graduation, she "boldly moved across the country to enroll at the Pasadena Playhouse," studying alongside Dustin Hoffman and Gene Hackman. Playing clumsy housekeeper Agnes Gooch in the play Auntie Mame inspired her to experiment with slumping posture and bad hair—the beginnings of what would become Gladys. After making her Broadway debut in 1966's Sweet Charity, she found her niche as an absurd outsider starting with a role on ABC's That Girl.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸