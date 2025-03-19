Video game review: 'Split Fiction' and 'Monster Hunter: Wilds'

A split-screen sci-fi adventure and the return of a 20-year-old monster-hunting franchise

Split Fiction
Split Fiction will go down as one of the most beloved co-op games of this generation”
Split Fiction will go down as one of the most beloved co-op games of this generation,” said Christopher Byrd in The New York Times. A split-screen adventure in which you and a friend play as aspiring writers whose sci-fi and fantasy ideas are coming to life in real time, the Hazelight Studios release delivers so many dazzling spectacles that you happily overlook the predictability of its overarching storyline.

