Phone hacking: victory for Prince Harry?
Even those who do not share the royal's views about the press should 'commend' his dedication to pursuing wrongdoing
The worst thing about the phone hacking scandal is, of course, the misery it caused to those whose privacy was invaded, said The Independent. But the damage spread further than that: it tarnished the reputation of all journalists, and by further eroding trust in the media, it undermined a fundamental pillar of our democracy.
So even those who do not share all of Prince Harry's views about the press should commend him for his long campaign to bring to account those responsible for tabloid phone hacking, surveillance and other nefarious practices – and welcome the victory he scored last week, when Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) finally admitted that "unlawful activities" had taken place at The Sun. As part of a last-minute settlement, Harry also won "substantial damages" and an apology for the "serious intrusion" into his private life, and that of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, by The Sun and the defunct News of the World.
It is a vindication of sorts, but this is not the result Harry hoped for, said Victoria Ward in The Daily Telegraph. Only six weeks ago, he said he'd not settle because his goal was full accountability, to bring "closure" for all the victims who'd had to settle. Yet last week, he and former Labour MP Tom Watson – the last two claimants – capitulated, in return for a limited acceptance of liability: NGN admitted that investigators hired by The Sun had acted unlawfully, but denied wrongdoing by its own journalists at the paper.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Harry had been made an offer he could not refuse, said Jane Martinson in The Guardian. Had he rejected the settlement – believed to be £10 million – then been awarded a penny less in court, he'd have been liable for both sides' costs, which exceed £30 million. This rule is designed to stop litigants from clogging up the system, but the powerful can use it to avoid public scrutiny, said Robert Shrimsley in the FT. NGN had already paid out an estimated $1 billion to settle more than 1,300 cases, and spare its executives from having to testify about the scandal and their efforts to contain it. A further £10 million must have seemed small beer to bring the saga to an end.
The only hope left now for transparency is if the police decide to reopen their investigation. Until then, there is no real victory: the Murdochs and their top executives – including former Sun editor Rebekah Brooks – "remain unbowed; fêted and fawned upon". Like the Buchanans in "The Great Gatsby", the business has "been able to wreck lives then retreat into their money". The "warrior prince won more than most", but "even he could not meet the full price of justice".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Donald Trump's grab for the Panama Canal
The Explainer The US has a big interest in the canal through which 40% of its container traffic passes
By The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: February 1, 2025
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku medium: February 1, 2025
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Meghan Markle's Netflix show: 'bang on the money' or hopelessly 'cheugy'?
Talking Point The Duchess of Sussex relaunched her Instagram just in time for the trailer for her new lifestyle series
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
The ultimate podcast list of 2024
The Week Recommends Some of the best podcast series released in the past year or so
By The Week UK Published
-
Rupert Murdoch's succession problem
Talking Point A court ruling has thrown the future leadership of News Corp and Fox wide open. What next?
By The Week UK Published
-
Rupert Murdoch's behind-closed-doors succession court battle
The Explainer Media mogul's legal dispute with three of his children over control of his influential empire begins today
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Huw Edwards: why is the BBC so scandal-prone?
In the Spotlight The national broadcaster has serious questions to answer
By The Week UK Published
-
Rupert Murdoch is in a 'Succession'-style rift with his kids over his media empire
The Explainer Murdoch and his son Lachlan are attempting to maintain his empire's conservative swing following his eventual death
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Flying too close to The Sun: do newspaper endorsements matter any more?
Today's Big Question Power of the press has diminished but can still set the terms of the debate and signify direction of travel
By The Week UK Published
-
Katespiracy: is the media to blame?
Talking Point Public statement about cancer diagnosis followed weeks of wild speculation and conspiracy theories
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published