Phone hacking: victory for Prince Harry?

Even those who do not share the royal's views about the press should 'commend' his dedication to pursuing wrongdoing

Prince Harry leaves the stage after appearing at the New York Times&#039; annual DealBook summit in December
Prince Harry leaves the stage after appearing at the New York Times' annual DealBook summit in December
(Image credit: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)
By
published

The worst thing about the phone hacking scandal is, of course, the misery it caused to those whose privacy was invaded, said The Independent. But the damage spread further than that: it tarnished the reputation of all journalists, and by further eroding trust in the media, it undermined a fundamental pillar of our democracy.

So even those who do not share all of Prince Harry's views about the press should commend him for his long campaign to bring to account those responsible for tabloid phone hacking, surveillance and other nefarious practices – and welcome the victory he scored last week, when Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) finally admitted that "unlawful activities" had taken place at The Sun. As part of a last-minute settlement, Harry also won "substantial damages" and an apology for the "serious intrusion" into his private life, and that of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, by The Sun and the defunct News of the World.

