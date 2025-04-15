Val Kilmer: the actor who played Iceman and Batman
Kilmer died at age 65 from pneumonia
Val Kilmer smoldered with intensity, for better and for worse. The Adonis-faced actor had a reputation for disappearing into his roles: Critic Roger Ebert called his turn as singer Jim Morrison in The Doors (1991) "not a case of casting, but of possession." Other high-profile roles included aviator Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in the smash hit Top Gun (1986), gunfighter Doc Holliday in Tombstone (1993), and Batman in Batman Forever (1995). But Kilmer was also known as an eccentric perfectionist who could be a nightmare on set. "The Man Hollywood Loves to Hate," Entertainment Weekly dubbed him in a 1996 story; directors called him "childish," "impossible," and a "damaged megalomaniac." Kilmer was unapologetic. "I have behaved poorly. I have behaved bravely. I have behaved bizarrely to some," he said in 2021. "I deny none of this and have no regrets because I have lost and found parts of myself that I never knew existed."
Kilmer grew up in the Los Angeles suburb of Chatsworth, Calif., where his father was a real estate developer, said the Los Angeles Times. Destined for acting, he performed in TV commercials as a kid and at 16 was accepted into the prestigious Juilliard drama program. The night before he left, his younger brother drowned in a swimming pool; Kilmer said "he never fully recovered." After graduating he appeared off-Broadway, then gained notice in Real Genius (1985) before he "broke through" as Tom Cruise's rival in Top Gun. It was in The Doors, though, "that he earned movie star status." With typical intensity Kilmer "immersed himself" in playing Morrison, said The Times (U.K.). He studied videos of the singer "obsessively" and sang so convincingly that Morrison's former bandmates couldn't tell the two voices apart.
Kilmer's bad reputation peaked with the filming of The Island of Dr. Moreau (1996), a "disastrous production" marred by his tantrums and feuding, said Variety. Soon "studio roles dwindled," and he "appeared mostly in independent films and supporting roles." Keeping a home base on a New Mexico ranch, he spent years touring a one-man Mark Twain show, Citizen Twain. In 2021, seven years after he was diagnosed with the throat cancer that stole his voice, he was the subject of a documentary, Val, depicting him as "an introspective thinker with an artist's soul." He told an interviewer that year that he would change nothing about his career, saying, "I've witnessed and experienced miracles."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Katy Perry, Gayle King visit space on Bezos rocket
Speed Read Six well-known women went into lower orbit for 11 minutes
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
Harvard loses $2.3B after rejecting Trump demands
speed read The university denied the Trump administration's request for oversight and internal policy changes
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
'New firms are created to serve the economy of which they are part'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
-
Facebook: Sarah Wynn-Williams' shocking exposé
Talking Point Former executive's tell-all memoir of life behind the scenes at Meta 'makes for damning reading'
By The Week UK
-
Video game review: 'Split Fiction' and 'Monster Hunter: Wilds'
Feature A split-screen sci-fi adventure and the return of a 20-year-old monster-hunting franchise
By The Week US
-
New and notable podcasts for March
Feature The MeidasTouch Podcast and The Magnificent Others With Billy Corgan
By The Week US
-
For podcasts, a sharp turn to video
Feature YouTube is paying creators to bring their podcasts to video
By The Week US
-
The Washington Post: kowtowing to Trump?
Talking Point The newspaper's opinion editor has handed in his notice following edict from Jeff Bezos
By The Week UK
-
Phone hacking: victory for Prince Harry?
Talking Point Even those who do not share the royal's views about the press should 'commend' his dedication to pursuing wrongdoing
By The Week UK
-
The ultimate podcast list of 2024
The Week Recommends Some of the best podcast series released in the past year or so
By The Week UK
-
Rupert Murdoch's succession problem
Talking Point A court ruling has thrown the future leadership of News Corp and Fox wide open. What next?
By The Week UK