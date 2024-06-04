6 refreshing houses in Connecticut coastal towns

Branford

Belden Island is part of the Thimble archipelago in Branford's Stony Creek harbor. The property includes a circa-1912, fully furnished four-bedroom house with original hardwood floors and wainscoting, stone fireplace and country kitchen with butler's pantry.

The island is irrigated, solar-powered and walled in native pink granite, and includes 2 acres of shellfish beds, a big lawn, trees and a dock; the mainland is seven minutes by regular ferry. $2,750,000. Kiara Rusconi, William Raveis Real Estate/ Luxury Portfolio International, (860) 573-3382.

Fairfield

This restored Queen Anne Victorian in Stratfield Village is a 10 minute drive from Seaside Beach and 30 minutes from New Haven. The 1907 five-bedroom house has rich period details, including two ornate fireplaces, a parlor, dining and living rooms and award-winning chef's kitchen with copper and slate counters, tin ceiling and floor-to-ceiling oak cabinetry accessed by a library ladder.

Outside are a wraparound porch, lawns, trees, and perennial, vegetable and herb gardens. $1,195,000. Pam Foarde, William Raveis Real Estate/ Luxury Portfolio International, (203) 257-9110.

Madison

The wraparound deck and many of the rooms of this waterfront home offer generous ocean views. Built in 1900 and entirely rebuilt in 2021, the five-bedroom house features a shake-clad exterior, mansard roof, coffered ceilings, chef's kitchen, walk-in pantry, formal dining room and living room with oversize windows and fireplace.

The grassy lot is steps from a sandy beach, five minutes from the town center and two hours from Manhattan. $5,250,000. Loretta Walz, Coldwell Banker Realty, (203) 619-4029.

Guilford

Leetes Island's Pelatiah Leete House sits on a hill overlooking Shell Beach lagoon. Built circa 1710 and on the National Register of Historic Places, the restored American chestnut post-and-beam, two-bedroom saltbox has four fireplaces, original wood floors and built-ins; modern kitchen and bathroom with soaker tub; living, dining and family rooms; library; attic; and attached garage.

The property is landscaped with lawns, hedges, flower beds, gravel paths and a stone patio. $975,000. Carol Mancini, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, (203) 710-6405.

Groton

This 1928 cedar-shingled beach house on Groton Long Point's boardwalk is steps from sand and sea. The updated four-bedroom home features wood paneling, floors and cabinets; oversize windows; open main floor including dining and living areas, wood-burning stone fireplace, and gourmet kitchen with eat-in island; and primary suite with sunroom-office.

Outside are an ocean-facing covered deck, patio and landscaped yard; Mystic is a 20-minute drive and Boston about two hours. $2,750,000. Katie O'Leary, Gay Tyler Gallagher Real Estate, (860) 961-4357.

Norwalk

The river and harbor are just blocks from this 1982 condominium in South Norwalk. The renovated two-story, two-bedroom loft has an open layout, double-height ceilings, wood floors, a wood-burning stove with brick surround, a spiral staircase, a chef's kitchen, a primary-suite bath with terrazzo walls and slate floor, an office and an in-unit laundry.

Dining, shopping and the train are walking distance; ocean beaches are eight minutes' drive and midtown Manhattan is an hour. $550,000. Max Dober, Keller Williams Prestige Properties, (203) 767-2486.