6 refreshing houses in Connecticut coastal towns
Featuring a restored Queen Anne Victorian in Fairfield and wraparound deck in Madison
Branford
Belden Island is part of the Thimble archipelago in Branford's Stony Creek harbor. The property includes a circa-1912, fully furnished four-bedroom house with original hardwood floors and wainscoting, stone fireplace and country kitchen with butler's pantry.
The island is irrigated, solar-powered and walled in native pink granite, and includes 2 acres of shellfish beds, a big lawn, trees and a dock; the mainland is seven minutes by regular ferry. $2,750,000. Kiara Rusconi, William Raveis Real Estate/ Luxury Portfolio International, (860) 573-3382.
Fairfield
This restored Queen Anne Victorian in Stratfield Village is a 10 minute drive from Seaside Beach and 30 minutes from New Haven. The 1907 five-bedroom house has rich period details, including two ornate fireplaces, a parlor, dining and living rooms and award-winning chef's kitchen with copper and slate counters, tin ceiling and floor-to-ceiling oak cabinetry accessed by a library ladder.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Outside are a wraparound porch, lawns, trees, and perennial, vegetable and herb gardens. $1,195,000. Pam Foarde, William Raveis Real Estate/ Luxury Portfolio International, (203) 257-9110.
Madison
The wraparound deck and many of the rooms of this waterfront home offer generous ocean views. Built in 1900 and entirely rebuilt in 2021, the five-bedroom house features a shake-clad exterior, mansard roof, coffered ceilings, chef's kitchen, walk-in pantry, formal dining room and living room with oversize windows and fireplace.
The grassy lot is steps from a sandy beach, five minutes from the town center and two hours from Manhattan. $5,250,000. Loretta Walz, Coldwell Banker Realty, (203) 619-4029.
Guilford
Leetes Island's Pelatiah Leete House sits on a hill overlooking Shell Beach lagoon. Built circa 1710 and on the National Register of Historic Places, the restored American chestnut post-and-beam, two-bedroom saltbox has four fireplaces, original wood floors and built-ins; modern kitchen and bathroom with soaker tub; living, dining and family rooms; library; attic; and attached garage.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The property is landscaped with lawns, hedges, flower beds, gravel paths and a stone patio. $975,000. Carol Mancini, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, (203) 710-6405.
Groton
This 1928 cedar-shingled beach house on Groton Long Point's boardwalk is steps from sand and sea. The updated four-bedroom home features wood paneling, floors and cabinets; oversize windows; open main floor including dining and living areas, wood-burning stone fireplace, and gourmet kitchen with eat-in island; and primary suite with sunroom-office.
Outside are an ocean-facing covered deck, patio and landscaped yard; Mystic is a 20-minute drive and Boston about two hours. $2,750,000. Katie O'Leary, Gay Tyler Gallagher Real Estate, (860) 961-4357.
Norwalk
The river and harbor are just blocks from this 1982 condominium in South Norwalk. The renovated two-story, two-bedroom loft has an open layout, double-height ceilings, wood floors, a wood-burning stove with brick surround, a spiral staircase, a chef's kitchen, a primary-suite bath with terrazzo walls and slate floor, an office and an in-unit laundry.
Dining, shopping and the train are walking distance; ocean beaches are eight minutes' drive and midtown Manhattan is an hour. $550,000. Max Dober, Keller Williams Prestige Properties, (203) 767-2486.
This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
-
R.O. Kwon's 6 favorite books that are full of wisdom
Feature The National Book Critics Circle finalist recommends works by Melissa Febos, C Pam Zhang and more
By The Week US Published
-
Will abortion decide the 2024 elections?
Talking Points Abortion access is on the ballot in several states and a focus in the presidential campaign. The question is whether it will boost Democrats as much as they hope.
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
5 not-too-hot places to camp this summer that are very cool
The Week Recommends You don't have to sweat it out to revel in the great outdoors
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
R.O. Kwon's 6 favorite books that are full of wisdom
Feature The National Book Critics Circle finalist recommends works by Melissa Febos, C Pam Zhang and more
By The Week US Published
-
Baked bean can soda bread
The Week Recommends This tasty recipe offers a fun twist on tradition
By The Week UK Published
-
Discover the raw beauty of Orkney's northern isles
The Week Recommends The archipelago is home to a collection of 'fabulous archaeological sites'
By The Week UK Published
-
The Shape of Things: Still Life in Britain – a 'delightful and imaginative' event
The Week Recommends A 'dazzling' range of works are on display by everyone from Eric Ravilious to Damien Hirst
By The Week UK Published
-
6 desirable homes with a ranch-style layout
Feature Featuring a garage converted studio in New York and a private lanai in Hawaii
By The Week Staff Published
-
Jasper Fforde's 6 favorite books that embark on daring adventures
Feature The British writer recommends works by Charles Portis, Beryl Markham, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Megalopolis: a 'desperately portentous' and self-indulgent dud
Speed Read Francis Ford Coppola’s $120m sci-fi epic has been 40 years in the making
By The Week UK Published
-
Alice Munro: the short-story writer who was 'as good as it gets'
In Depth Dear Life author has died aged 92
By The Week UK Published