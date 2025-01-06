What's next for 'Sesame Street?'
The venerable children's show is looking for a new home
"Sesame Street" has loomed large in the imaginations of America's children for a half-century. Big Bird? Bert and Ernie? Elmo? What would childhood look like without them? Everyone might find out.
The show is "facing significant business and creative hurdles as it enters its 55th season," said The Washington Post. New episodes have premiered on HBO and its streaming service, Max, since 2016, but the company is not renewing the show's contract, and "Sesame Street" has yet to find a replacement network or streaming service. Most alarmingly, the show's audience has "shrunk as competition has grown," said the Post: The Nielsen ratings put "Sesame Street" in 14th place for streaming kids' shows in 2023.
The decision to end the run of "Sesame Street" is "part of a broader corporate shift away from children's programming" at Max, said The New York Times. A company spokesman said the streaming service has decided to "prioritize our focus on stories for adults and families." That might ultimately work to the series' benefit as it looks to find a new home. Other streaming services like Disney Plus, Netflix and YouTube Kids "have more content for parents to play for kids," said The Verge.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
The show's young target audience "might not care" about its future, Candice Frederick said at Huffington Post. The conversation about what happens next for "Sesame Street" might be "15 or 20 years too late." The show still aims to help children with "social, emotional and literacy skills" but some observers say the show "lost a lot of appeal to its core audience years ago." Marilisa Jiménez García, associate professor of childhood studies at Rutgers University-Camden, said the show backed away from its core educational mission to emphasize "puppets, puppets, puppets, cartoons, cartoons, cartoons."
The series is "more essential than ever," Alan Sepinwall said at Rolling Stone. At a historical moment when "we have grown increasingly tribal and isolated from one another," the ethos of "Sesame Street" is that people different backgrounds "can be best pals despite disagreeing on almost everything." It is "awfully troubling" that the show's future is now in doubt, but it is still such a big brand that it is easy to "imagine Apple or another streamer stepping in to rescue Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch and friends," Sepinwall said. A television landscape without "Sesame Street" would be "much emptier and sadder."
What next?
The show is being "reimagined" for the future, said The Hollywood Reporter. A 56th season — if it happens — will feature a shift away from the show's current "magazine" format of multiple short segments in favor of "two longer, more narrative-driven segments." Children have changed, say the show's producers, which means "Sesame Street" must also change. Kim Wilson Stallings, executive vice president of Sesame Workshop, said the creators of "Sesame Street" always imagined it "like an experiment."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
2024: the year of legacy media travails
In the Spotlight From election criticism to continued layoffs, the media has had it rough in 2024
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Rupert Murdoch is in a 'Succession'-style rift with his kids over his media empire
The Explainer Murdoch and his son Lachlan are attempting to maintain his empire's conservative swing following his eventual death
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Live events on streaming platforms could be cable's death blow
Under the Radar Netflix recently signed a massive deal for its first major live sports event
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Should young teenagers be allowed in the metaverse?
Talking Point Children’s rights advocates urge Facebook parent company to block teens over safety concerns
By Harriet Marsden Published
-
Will GB News survive the launch of TalkTV?
Talking Point Rupert Murdoch’s new channel hopes to outclass its beleaguered rival
By The Week Staff Published
-
Who might buy Channel 4?
Under the Radar Broadcaster to go up for sale as senior conservatives criticise decision
By The Week Staff Last updated