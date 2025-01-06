What's next for 'Sesame Street?'

The venerable children's show is looking for a new home

side shot of the sesame street street sign at the 2023 Macy&#039;s Thanksgiving Day parade
The audience for the long-running show has 'shrunk as competition has grown.'
(Image credit: Noam Galai / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
"Sesame Street" has loomed large in the imaginations of America's children for a half-century. Big Bird? Bert and Ernie? Elmo? What would childhood look like without them? Everyone might find out.

The show is "facing significant business and creative hurdles as it enters its 55th season," said The Washington Post. New episodes have premiered on HBO and its streaming service, Max, since 2016, but the company is not renewing the show's contract, and "Sesame Street" has yet to find a replacement network or streaming service. Most alarmingly, the show's audience has "shrunk as competition has grown," said the Post: The Nielsen ratings put "Sesame Street" in 14th place for streaming kids' shows in 2023.

Explore More
