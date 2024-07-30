Rupert Murdoch is in a 'Succession'-style rift with his kids over his media empire

Murdoch and his son Lachlan are attempting to maintain his empire's conservative swing following his eventual death

Rupert Murdoch and his son, Lachlan Murdoch, pictured in 2018
Rupert Murdoch (L) and his son Lachlan Murdoch are in a battle with his other children over News Corp
(Image credit: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published
in the explainer

Media titan Rupert Murdoch is 93, so thoughts have inevitably turned to the next iteration of his News Corp boardroom. A new report has revealed that Murdoch is seemingly in a legal dispute with his children over who will take over his media empire when he dies. 

As first reported by The New York Times, Murdoch is "locked in a secret legal battle against three of his children over the future of the family's media empire." In a rift that is reminiscent of HBO's smash-hit TV series "Succession," Murdoch and his eldest son Lachlan are fighting it out in the courts to make sure the latter is able to control News Corp, the holding company of brands like The Wall Street Journal, Fox News, Fox Corp and others. But three of Murdoch's other children are looking to take control of their own, and are now fighting back. 

Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

