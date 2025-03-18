What's Tucker Carlson's net worth?

Tucker Carlson's transformation from bow-tied, mainstream conservative journalist to MAGA ideological firebrand happened over the course of more than 20 years. Once a fixture of traditional Republican-leaning outlets like The Weekly Standard, Carlson moved to the right as a prime time host for Fox News and then off the ideological map when he was fired from the network in 2023 and founded his own media operation. It has been a lucrative career path for him, but one that has made him into a highly divisive figure in American politics and media.

How he made his fortune

Carlson graduated from Trinity College in Connecticut in 1991 with a degree in history and no set plan for what to do with it. Journalism was not his first choice, but after he "failed to get into the CIA," Carlson determined that "reporting seemed like an exciting fallback," said The Washingtonian . He landed his first high-profile job at the newly launched conservative magazine The Weekly Standard in 1995. Carlson positioned himself as a "facts-driven reporter" who "was a journalist, not an ideologue," despite working at a conservative publication, said Mother Jones .

Print journalism is not a path to riches for most people, but Carlson's prominence and compensation increased when he was hired by CNN in 2000 to host "The Spin Room" and then in 2001 moved to the debate program "Crossfire" as a co-host. Throughout this period he wore his signature bow tie that made him known as the "self-assured young conservative who dressed like a spelling-bee champion," said The New Yorker . The show "was canceled in early 2005 after a tense on-air exchange where comedian Jon Stewart called Carlson a "dick," said Business Insider .

In 2004 he was hired by PBS to host a show called "Tucker Carlson: Unfiltered," which "lasted about a year and ran at the same time as CNN's 'Crossfire,'" said The New York Times . In 2005 he was hired by MSNBC to host an evening talk show called "Tucker." The show "never really found its footing in the ratings," and was canceled in 2008, said Reuters .

Jobless journalist to prime-time titan on Fox

After MSNBC, Carlson struggled through an uncertain period before landing with Fox News in 2009, where he would eventually become one of the network's biggest stars during the first Trump administration. He also cofounded online outlet The Daily Caller with Neil Patel in 2010, which became a "pioneer in online conservative journalism" and "placed an emphasis on original reporting," said The New York Times . In 2020, Carlson sold his stake in the site for an unknown amount.

In 2016, Fox News put him in the departing Bill O'Reilly's 8 p.m. prime time slot with a show called "Tucker Carlson Tonight." He struck a "populist tone about elites who are out to get the average American," said The Associated Press . Thanks to his rising popularity, Carlson landed an "eight figure, two book deal" with publisher Threshold Editions in 2017, said the Los Angeles Times . In 2020, his controversial Fox News show "broke the record for most-watched cable news program in U.S. history, cracking more than 4.5 million viewers on average for that quarter," said Yahoo News .

But his role in propagating President Trump's baseless conspiracy theory about how the 2020 election was stolen eventually put him on the outs with the network's leadership, who fired him . Fox was forced to settle a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems for $787 million. At the time, Carlson was "making between $15 million and $20 million a year" at Fox News, said Forbes .

After leaving Fox, he launched the subscription-based Tucker Carlson Network, "which is essentially staffed by the people who used to work for him at Fox," said The Associated Press . Carlson's new network has repeatedly courted controversy, including when he flew to Moscow to interview Russia's autocratic President Vladimir Putin, "fueling both the Russian president's anti-Ukrainian rhetoric and Carlson's drive for renewed relevance in his post-Fox career," said NPR . His income from the new venture is unknown.