Tucker Carlson's WWII interview fractures conservatives

Holocaust revisionism forces 'introspection' in right-wing media

Tucker Carlson speaks on stage at the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2024
The former Fox News host interviewed Holocaust-denier Darryl Cooper on his new online platform
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

You think you know the history of World War II: The Nazis were the bad guys and Adolf Hitler was probably the greatest villain the world has ever known — the author of a Holocaust that killed 6 million Jews. End of story, right? Tucker Carlson isn't so sure.

The former Fox News host sparked a right-wing "media meltdown" after interviewing a Holocaust-denying podcaster on his new online platform, Axios said. Carlson called Darryl Cooper "the best and most honest popular historian" in America. Cooper in turn called Winston Churchill the "chief villain of the Second World War," said CNN. Cooper also suggested that the Holocaust was an inadvertent consequence of poor German war planning, in which "millions of people ended up dead." 

Joel Mathis, The Week US
