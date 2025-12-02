Pros and cons of geothermal energy
Renewable source is environmentally friendly but it is location-specific
Humanity’s energy needs could be revolutionised by a source created during the very formation of the planet.
Geothermal power plants use energy stored in the form of heat beneath the Earth’s surface. They are built where there are underground reservoirs of water around fault lines in the Earth’s tectonic plates and use the power of the planet’s natural heat to generate electricity.
Pro: environmentally friendly
Geothermal energy has a low carbon footprint because it produces minimal greenhouse gases when compared to fossil fuels.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Once a plant is up and running, there’s effectively no emissions produced and ground source heat pumps for the home, which use heat from water underground, require very little maintenance, with the capacity to heat properties for more than 80 years.
Con: greenhouse gases
But drilling into the ground to build geothermal power plants can mean that greenhouse gases are released from underground. Although these gases are also released into the atmosphere naturally, the process is accelerated near geothermal plants.
That said, the amount of gas released “pales in comparison with the number of pollutants pumped into the atmosphere when we burn fossil fuels”, said The Eco Experts.
Pro: renewable
Geothermal energy is a source of renewable energy that “will not run out”, said the BBC, because the hot reservoirs within the planet are “naturally refilled, making it both renewable and sustainable”.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
It is widely regarded as a reliable, constant power source with the potential to help stabilise grids and it’s seen as a viable alternative to fossil fuels. It is also not dependent on weather conditions.
Con: location-specific
These sorts of power plants “can’t be built everywhere”, said the BBC. It’s easiest to set them up near fault lines, but they “become more expensive and difficult to set up the further down you have to drill to reach hot water”.
There’s a high concentration of these plants in western US states, such as California, due to their location along the Pacific Ring of Fire. Iceland is a world leader due to its location on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge.
Pro: job creation
Geothermal plants have operational lifespans of up to 80 years, so they can offer stable jobs for a long time. They bring employment to rural areas where opportunities otherwise may be particularly scarce.
The energy the plants produce is the renewable energy that generates the most employment per unit of installed capacity, according to a report by the World Bank in 2023, said Enel.
Con: expensive
The typical cost of building a small one-megawatt (MW) power plant is between £1.7 million and £6.1 million, said The Eco Experts. A 500 MW power plant would cost around £2.5 billion to get started.
The initial cost of building these plants in the UK would be high because the pipes might have to reach hundreds of metres or more underground to reach sources of hot water.
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Should the right to trial by jury be untouchable?
Today’s Big Question With a crown court backlog of around 80,000 cases, David Lammy says ‘status quo cannot go on’
-
Australia’s teens brace for social media ban
In The Spotlight Under-16s will be banned from having accounts on major platforms
-
Labour’s dilemma on workers’ rights
The Explainer TUC says Employment Rights Bill is ‘essential to better quality, more secure jobs’ but critics warn of impact on economic growth
-
The Southern Ocean is holding in a ‘burp’
Under the radar The heat from the past can affect the future
-
Builders return to the stone age
Under the Radar With brick building becoming ‘increasingly unsustainable’, could a reversion to stone be the future?
-
Megabatteries are powering up clean energy
Under the radar They can store and release excess energy
-
Renewables top coal as Trump seeks reversal
Speed Read For the first time, renewable energy sources generated more power than coal, said a new report
-
How clean-air efforts may have exacerbated global warming
Under the Radar Air pollution artificially cooled the Earth, ‘masking’ extent of temperature increase
-
Why is the world so divided over plastics?
Today's Big Question UN negotiations on first global plastic treaty are at stake, as fossil fuel companies, petrostates and plastic industry work to resist a legal cap on production
-
How carbon credits and offsets could help and hurt the climate
The explainer The credits could be allowing polluters to continue polluting
-
Why men have a bigger carbon footprint than women
Under the Radar 'Male identity' behaviours behind 'gender gap' in emissions, say scientists