How clean-air efforts may have exacerbated global warming
Air pollution artificially cooled the Earth, ‘masking’ extent of temperature increase
Scientists have struggled to explain the rapid acceleration of global warming over the past 15 years, with temperatures now regularly breaking records.
It is “among the biggest questions in climate science today”, said atmospheric science professors Laura Wilcox and Bjørn H. Samset on The Conversation. Causes suggested by researchers include a clean-up of sulphur emissions from global shipping, as well as changes in cloud cover.
But “one factor that has not been well quantified” are the “monumental efforts” by east Asian countries, particularly China, to combat air pollution. A recent study by Wilcox and Samset claims that east Asia’s “aerosol clean-up” is likely a “key reason” for the surge. The polluted air “may have been masking the full effects of global warming”.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The ‘sting in the tail’
“In the early 2000s, China had extremely poor air quality as a result of rapid industrialisation, leading to a public outcry in the run-up to the 2008 Beijing Olympics,” said New Scientist.
In response, Beijing began concerted and highly effective efforts to reduce air pollution. But “there is a sting in the tail of this environmental success story”. Its dirty air had “inadvertently been cooling the planet”.
Reducing air pollution didn’t actually cause additional warming – but it “removed an artificial cooling”, said Wilcox and Samset on The Conversation. Air pollution “shields the Earth from sunlight and therefore cools the surface”. The aerosol particles reflect sunlight into space or influence cloud formation so that they reflect more sunlight. But reducing air pollution means removing “this artificial sunshade”. Since China’s greenhouse gas emissions (the main driver of global warming) continued to increase, “the result is that the Earth’s surface is warming faster than ever before”.
More good than harm
“When we started looking at the numbers, it turns out it is definitely macroscopic – it’s not a small effect,” Samset told New Scientist. China’s air pollution crackdown is responsible for 80% of the increased rate in global warming since 2010, the team concluded.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
“When you emit aerosols over China, they are taken by the atmospheric circulation, transported out over the Pacific, so they spread over a large area,” said Samset. “The same amount of emissions from India would not have had the same effect on global warming.”
But the action still did more good than harm, said Duncan Watson-Parris, of the University of California San Diego. “The consequence for the climate is not great, but it’s not as acute as the number of people that were dying because of air quality.”
Air pollution is still a major concern in China, however. It’s responsible for about two million deaths a year, according to the World Health Organization. This year Beijing is “ramping up efforts in pollution control and emissions reduction” in a bid to eliminate it by the end of 2025, said The Independent.
“The battle for blue skies remains unchanged,” said a senior environment official, Li Tianwei.
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
September 14 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Sunday’s political cartoons include RFK Jr on the hook, the destruction of discourse, and more
-
Air strikes in the Caribbean: Trump’s murky narco-war
Talking Point Drug cartels ‘don’t follow Marquess of Queensberry Rules’, but US military air strikes on speedboats rely on strained interpretation of ‘invasion’
-
Crossword: September 14, 2025
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
-
Earth's seasons are out of whack
Under the radar The seasons' unfixed nature in different regions of the planet may have impacted biodiversity and evolution
-
When does autumn begin?
The Explainer The UK is experiencing a 'false autumn', as climate change shifts seasonal weather patterns
-
How 'freakosystems' are becoming the norm
The explainer Ecosystems are changing permanently
-
Cloudbursts: what are the 'rain bombs' hitting India and Pakistan?
The Explainer The sudden and intense weather event is almost impossible to forecast and often leads to deadly flash-flooding and landslides
-
What do heatwaves mean for Scandinavia?
Under the Radar A record-breaking run of sweltering days and tropical nights is changing the way people – and animals – live in typically cool Nordic countries
-
Blue whales have gone silent and it's posing troubling questions
Under the radar Warming oceans are the answer
-
Acid rain is back: the sequel nobody wanted
Under The Radar A 'forever chemical' in rainwater is reviving a largely forgotten environmental issue
-
Why is the world so divided over plastics?
Today's Big Question UN negotiations on first global plastic treaty are at stake, as fossil fuel companies, petrostates and plastic industry work to resist a legal cap on production