‘Peak consumption has become the Holy Grail of the energy debate’

‘The myth of peak fossil fuel demand is crumbling’

Javier Blas at Bloomberg

Policymakers have “convinced themselves the world was inexorably moving away from fossil fuels. Breaking news: It is not,” says Javier Blas. It “would be easy to blame the pro-fossil fuel Trump administration for the shift, but that would be a mistake: It precedes its arrival.” The “precise year when demand hits its zenith is far less important than the shape of the consumption curve.” Focusing “on the path, rather than on the highest point, is crucial.”

‘A mercenary storm is gathering’

Alia Brahimi at Newsweek

Mercenaries are “increasingly seen as a go-to solution for some of the world’s most devilish security problems,” says Alia Brahimi. It’s “no coincidence that mercenaries are making a comeback at a time when all the old rules are being re-written. Pax Americana is ending. Global power is rebalancing.” Mercenaries are “ideal disruptors in a post-truth reality marked by democratic backsliding and grey-zone warfare.” Alongside this “accountability gap, mercenaries are also opening major operational gaps.”

‘Russia’s Poland incursion was no drone accident’

National Review editorial board

If the “flight of up to 19 Russian drones into Polish territory was some sort of accident,” it was “one that was both large and very convenient,” says the National Review editorial board. Non-linear warfare is “designed to damage, intimidate, and wear down an opponent, to probe for its weak spots.” The “launch of those drones on Tuesday night” almost “certainly falls into this last category.” That “makes it vital that NATO responds to Moscow in a way that deters.”

‘Why teaching civics now comes with fear — in Florida and nationwide’

Liam Julian at the Miami Herald

There’s “growing recognition that something essential is missing in too many civics classrooms: space for young people to learn and practice what it really means to live in a free, self-governing society,” says Liam Julian. Civics teachers “see the importance of helping students understand the Constitution, engage with current events and participate thoughtfully in civic life.” When we “fail to support the teachers who responsibly guide those conversations, we squander a rare opportunity to build civic understanding.”

