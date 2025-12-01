‘The choice isn’t between domestic and foreign talent; the nation was built on both’

‘America is losing scientists. Here’s one solution for that.’

Chris R. Glass at The Washington Post

America’s “scientific dominance was never inevitable,” but “policymakers grasped a crucial insight: they were investing in people, not just research,” says Chriss R. Glass. Our “advantage persists. But bureaucratic ossification now threatens it, as our global rivals pick off the best and brightest that we have trained but can’t retain — unless we change our visa system.” America’s “policy assumes that top researchers will endure any visa lottery or processing delay to stay in the U.S. That assumption is obsolete.”

‘Pharmacy deserts make staying healthy harder’

The Boston Globe editorial board

Pharmacy closures “reflect changes in purchasing patterns, as more people turn toward mail-order prescriptions,” says The Boston Globe editorial board. But having a “physical pharmacy nearby provides health care access that mail order can’t always duplicate.” One “way to prevent closures is through payment reform to ensure that insurers compensate pharmacists — regardless of whether they are independent or part of a chain — a fair amount for dispensing drugs.” But “payment reform can’t be the only solution.”

‘Europe needs a plan for decoupling from America’

Martin Sandbu at the Financial Times

Europeans are “facing the choice between being in control of their own affairs, and their long-standing partnership with the U.S.,” says Martin Sandbu. President Donald Trump has “tried to bounce Ukraine into conceding to Russian demands for the sake of a superficial and unjust peace,” while the “Europeans have scrambled to change the U.S. president’s mind on something they rightly see as existential. How many more lessons do they need to conclude that the transatlantic relationship is over?”

‘The only sensible answer to Netanyahu’s pardon request: a resounding “no”’

Haaretz editorial board

The “pardon request that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu submitted to President Isaac Herzog stands out for its chutzpah,” says the Haaretz editorial board. Netanyahu “isn't willing to admit anything, and he doesn't accept responsibility for anything.” Even “while he is asking the president to pardon him, he continues to imply that the cases against him were fabricated and to depict the law enforcement system as criminal.” Netanyahu “seeks to exploit the institution of the pardon to abolish justice.”

