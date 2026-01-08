‘All of these elements push survivors into silence’
‘For migrant women, sexual violence is often the hidden cost of work’
Mónica Ramírez at Time
Migrant women in “agriculture, food processing, and domestic work face staggering rates of harassment and assault,” says Mónica Ramírez. The “lack of visibility, oversight and regulation of these jobs often exposes migrant women to exploitation and violence without meaningful protection.” Migrant “women — and any survivor — should have their stories heard if they choose to share them,” and should be protected, supported, and helped by the legal system, healthcare providers, and by community members.”
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘The case for downsizing FEMA’
Saket Soni at The New York Times
Given the “colossal cost of rebuilding after major hurricanes, floods and fires,” no “state is in a position to shoulder the burden on its own” without FEMA, says Saket Soni. But “within Trump’s enormous disruption to the status quo lies a hidden opportunity for the longer term: States could get right what federal disaster response has long gotten wrong.” By “adapting our homes and communities year-round for the storms to come, every state can build a more resilient future.”
‘Citizen video challenges the administration’s account of a fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis’
Tom Jones at the Poynter Institute
If you “listened to those within the Trump administration, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot at a woman who was using her car as a weapon” in Minneapolis, says Tom Jones. But “videos from regular citizens on the scene told a very different story.” Aside from the “debate about whether ICE should have been in Minneapolis,” the conversation was “about whether the agent who fired the shots that killed the woman reasonably believed his life or others was in danger.”
‘Is there still a place in the world for the Nobel Peace Prize?’
Lloyd Axworthy at The Globe and Mail
The Nobel Peace Prize was once a “beacon: a strategic, forward-looking instrument of ethical encouragement,” but “today, however, Nobel’s wager is in crisis,” says Lloyd Axworthy. Each “autumn, the announcement of the latest laureate is now met with a familiar, weary skepticism about recipients who might sit uneasily with Nobel’s original vision.” In a “world scarred by wars of territorial aggression, brazen authoritarianism, and the systematic flouting of international law, a pressing question arises: Has the Nobel Peace Prize lost its meaning?”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
