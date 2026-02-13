‘Those rights don’t exist to protect criminals’
‘Where are all the “Don’t tread on me” Americans?’
Chris Truax at The Hill
We have a “package of constitutional rights that we created to keep the government from becoming oppressive,” says Chris Truax. These rights “aren’t just a defense against an intentionally tyrannical government; they also protect us against well-meaning bureaucrats.” For “all the patriots out there who fly ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flags and talk about upholding the Constitution,” this is “your moment. You’ve spent your entire lives talking about resisting tyranny. Now it is happening right before your eyes.”
‘How to have a good first date’
Sonya Gurwitt at Time
A “lot of first dates do not turn into second dates,” and dating “can feel like a chore,” says Sonya Gurwitt. There is a “scriptedness to dating in a big city,” a “dance that nobody choreographed, but with distinct steps we’re supposed to pick up as we go.” People should “approach first dates as an opportunity to step into somebody’s world. When else do you get to spend a few hours getting to know a stranger?”
‘This Pam Bondi photo captures the justice system’s contempt for Epstein’s victims’
The Miami Herald editorial board
If there is a “single photo that captures the contemptible way the Jeffrey Epstein victims have been treated by the justice system, it’s a picture of Pam Bondi, the U.S. attorney general,” says the Miami Herald editorial board. The picture shows Bondi “sitting in front of a group of more than a dozen victims,” but it “looks as though she is determined to ignore them.” It is a “heartbreaking image for many reasons” and shows the “default response by authorities.”
‘The homeschooling hack’
Lauren Hilgers at New York magazine
“Homeschooling, long associated with hippies and religious conservatives in the U.S., is in the middle of a rebrand and a boom,” says Lauren Hilgers. Homeschooled kids are “more self-motivated, better rested, and less anxious than their peers in normal classrooms,” and “can read a book without distractions or devote hours of attention to a single subject.” Parents “can carefully measure their child’s interests, skills, and learning styles, teaching them to become discerning à la carte consumers of classes.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
Key Bangladesh election returns old guard to power
Speed Read The Bangladesh Nationalist Party claimed a decisive victory
Judge blocks Hegseth from punishing Kelly over video
Speed Read Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pushed for the senator to be demoted over a video in which he reminds military officials they should refuse illegal orders
Trump’s EPA kills legal basis for federal climate policy
Speed Read The government’s authority to regulate several planet-warming pollutants has been repealed
‘This is something that happens all too often’
'This is something that happens all too often'
Bondi, Democrats clash over Epstein in hearing
Speed Read Attorney General Pam Bondi ignored survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and demanded that Democrats apologize to Trump
‘The mark’s significance is psychological, if that’
'The mark's significance is psychological, if that'
‘Hong Kong is stable because it has been muzzled’
'Hong Kong is stable because it has been muzzled'
‘Bad Bunny’s music feels inclusive and exclusive at the same time’
'Bad Bunny's music feels inclusive and exclusive at the same time'
‘The West needs people’
'The West needs people'
‘The censorious effect is the same, even if deployed covertly’
'The censorious effect is the same, even if deployed covertly'
Vietnam’s ‘balancing act’ with the US, China and Europe
In the Spotlight Despite decades of ‘steadily improving relations’, Hanoi is still ‘deeply suspicious’ of the US as it tries to ‘diversify’ its options