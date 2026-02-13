‘Those rights don’t exist to protect criminals’

‘Where are all the “Don’t tread on me” Americans?’

Chris Truax at The Hill

We have a “package of constitutional rights that we created to keep the government from becoming oppressive,” says Chris Truax. These rights “aren’t just a defense against an intentionally tyrannical government; they also protect us against well-meaning bureaucrats.” For “all the patriots out there who fly ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flags and talk about upholding the Constitution,” this is “your moment. You’ve spent your entire lives talking about resisting tyranny. Now it is happening right before your eyes.”

Sonya Gurwitt at Time

A “lot of first dates do not turn into second dates,” and dating “can feel like a chore,” says Sonya Gurwitt. There is a “scriptedness to dating in a big city,” a “dance that nobody choreographed, but with distinct steps we’re supposed to pick up as we go.” People should “approach first dates as an opportunity to step into somebody’s world. When else do you get to spend a few hours getting to know a stranger?”

‘This Pam Bondi photo captures the justice system’s contempt for Epstein’s victims’

The Miami Herald editorial board

If there is a “single photo that captures the contemptible way the Jeffrey Epstein victims have been treated by the justice system, it’s a picture of Pam Bondi, the U.S. attorney general,” says the Miami Herald editorial board. The picture shows Bondi “sitting in front of a group of more than a dozen victims,” but it “looks as though she is determined to ignore them.” It is a “heartbreaking image for many reasons” and shows the “default response by authorities.”

‘The homeschooling hack’

Lauren Hilgers at New York magazine

“Homeschooling, long associated with hippies and religious conservatives in the U.S., is in the middle of a rebrand and a boom,” says Lauren Hilgers. Homeschooled kids are “more self-motivated, better rested, and less anxious than their peers in normal classrooms,” and “can read a book without distractions or devote hours of attention to a single subject.” Parents “can carefully measure their child’s interests, skills, and learning styles, teaching them to become discerning à la carte consumers of classes.”

