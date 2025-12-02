‘It’s critical that Congress get involved’
‘Hegseth’s alleged order to “kill everybody” must be investigated’
The Dallas Morning News editorial board
The “Trump administration’s strategy of targeting alleged drug boats with deadly force has been fraught with legal and moral peril,” says The Dallas Morning News editorial board. A “report that the Navy killed two survivors of a strike who were clinging to the remains of their destroyed boat only heightens the urgency that Congress insist on a full accounting of what our government is doing.” The U.S. should “demonstrate the highest moral standards in the use of deadly military force.”
‘How to fix college football’
Andy Kessler at The Wall Street Journal
In July, the “Score Act was introduced in Congress to have government dictate terms with athletes,” and the NCAA “needs to act soon before outsiders run college football,” says Andy Kessler. The “hodgepodge of conferences we have today is antiquated, a relic of a broken cable TV model.” The “current system is also a mess based on Name, Image and Likeness deals that pay athletes.” The NCAA “desperately needs to restructure conferences and set up rules for outside money.”
‘We have a practical framework for American resistance. Now we need a spiritual one.’
Rami Nashashibi at The Guardian
From “veteran freedom fighters to young activists, there is a growing alignment around the unmistakable presence of evil,” says Rami Nashashibi. The “horrors unfolding before us have sharpened our collective sight,” and the “spiritual framework for this argument begins with a simple conviction. Our movements need to reclaim a moral vocabulary that names evil plainly.” The “evil is fully out, and anyone with spiritual integrity can see it. Among the forces driving that clarity are Gaza, empire and ICE.”
‘The hemp ban shows America still works’
Kevin Sabet at Newsweek
With a “federal ban on intoxicating hemp products officially signed into law, November saw the most consequential change in U.S. drug policy in decades — and people truly interested in fighting for public health should recognize this for the great victory it is,” says Kevin Sabet. The “public woke up and started demanding lawmakers follow the data and the science.” In “other words: When science trumps partisan politics in public health policy, everyone wins.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
