‘Every teacher is a literacy teacher’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘Teachers want to help English learners. We owe them the right tools.’
Javaid Siddiqi at The Hill
English learner students are “capable of making multi-year academic gains in a single school year and represent some of the most motivated learners,” says Javaid Siddiqi. The “question isn’t whether they can succeed. It’s whether we’re equipping their teachers with the tools to help them.” Every “teacher should understand strategies to help students deconstruct texts. You can’t teach students who can’t access the reading.” The “problem is that most educator preparation programs don’t teach these strategies.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘Is Queens the new political bellwether of America?’
Michael Massing at The Guardian
As the “extraordinary Oval Office meeting” between President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani shows, “there’s a new bellwether in American politics,” says Michael Massing. Queens “contains multitudes. With a population of 2.3 million, it would be the nation’s fifth-largest city if it stood alone.” It is “thoroughly middle and working class — a swath of heartland America set down in pulsating, cosmopolitan New York.” Yet “national news organizations have treated the borough like flyover country.”
‘Banning AI regulation will endanger American kids’
Michael Kleinman at Time
Despite “horrific incident after horrific incident, AI companies retain carte blanche to sell products with zero meaningful safety standards or oversight,” says Michael Kleinman. No “other industry is given such freedom to endanger people with total impunity.” A “broad range of states including Utah, Texas, and California have already stepped up with important AI regulation that would be eviscerated by preemption.” This “dramatically limits the ability of states to enact commonsense regulations to protect our children.”
‘The Nuzzi seizure of power’
Chris Lehmann at The Nation
Future “chronicles of the utter debasement of American political journalism will have to devote an entire chapter” to oral sex, says Chris Lehmann. This “salacious discourse comes off as positively quaint next to the revelations recounted by Beltway journalist Ryan Lizza in his serial Substack breakdown of the demise of his relationship with Olivia Nuzzi.” What “becomes clear across the dreary narrations” is “that all parties are in thrall to the act of portentous narration itself.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Pull over for these one-of-a-kind gas stations
The Week Recommends Fill ’er up next to highland cows and a giant soda bottle
-
Trump tariff uncertainty casts a dark cloud over Black Friday
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Retailers and shoppers alike are starting to reassess their seasonal prospects as the Trump administration’s efforts to upturn the global economy start hitting close to home
-
‘Chess’
feature Imperial Theatre, New York City
-
‘These attacks rely on a political repurposing’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Latinos bring a wealth of knowledge and cultural connection to the ocean’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘The issue isn’t talent but moral guidance’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘The money to fix this problem already exists’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘It’s ironic in so many ways’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Trump’s bad qualities make him good at handling the Middle East’
instant opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘We owe it to our young people not to lie to them anymore’
instant opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Officials say exporters pay the tariffs, but consumers see the opposite’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day