Stranger Things, series five: 'grander and gorier' than ever

The Duffer Brothers’ hit show returns for its ‘thrilling’ final season

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in season 5 of Stranger Things
Millie Bobby Brown returns as Eleven
(Image credit: Netflix)
By
published

“We’re finally here,” said Vicky Jessop in London’s The Standard. Nearly a decade on from the first episode of “Stranger Things”, the Duffer Brothers are “finally bringing the curtain down on their blockbuster hit show. What a ride it’s been.”

The fresh-faced kids “aren’t so little anymore”, which is “appropriate because this feels like the most adult the show has ever been”. Series five veers into “much darker territory”: the town of Hawkins is now under full military quarantine and Demogorgons are “slashing people around like pinatas”, blood and guts flying everywhere.

Robin (Maya Hawke) and Steve (Joe Keery) now work for a local radio station, while Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is on the run from the armed forces who understandably see her as a “massive threat”. Meanwhile, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and his friends are helping Hopper (David Harbour) conduct “elaborate ‘sweeps’ of the Upside Down” to find and defeat the evil Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Episode four, leading up to an “epic battle between the demons, the military and the people of Hawkins” is the show at its very best. With grenades, gunfire and “two explosive twists in the final minutes”, it’s a “thrilling” watch – and, if it’s a sign of how the Duffer Brothers plan to conclude the show, then we “are in for an all-time great TV ending”.

