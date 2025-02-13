Elon Musk and Wikipedia are at odds

The online encyclopedia is being accused of being far-left propaganda

Elon Musk in a black blazer and a black Make America Great Again hat
Elon Musk is targeting Wikipedia for being too far left
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

Elon Musk has started a war on Wikipedia after the outlet made reference to his arm salute at Trump's inauguration, which many have compared to the Nazi salute. While Wikipedia did not directly accuse Musk of doing the Nazi salute, he still flagged the organization for being far-left, previously calling it "Wokepedia." On X he called for people to "Defund Wikipedia until balance is restored!" This is just another instance of Musk attacking media sources who seem to represent conflicting views from his own.

What is the conflict between Musk and Wikipedia?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸