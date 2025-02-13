Elon Musk and Wikipedia are at odds
The online encyclopedia is being accused of being far-left propaganda
Elon Musk has started a war on Wikipedia after the outlet made reference to his arm salute at Trump's inauguration, which many have compared to the Nazi salute. While Wikipedia did not directly accuse Musk of doing the Nazi salute, he still flagged the organization for being far-left, previously calling it "Wokepedia." On X he called for people to "Defund Wikipedia until balance is restored!" This is just another instance of Musk attacking media sources who seem to represent conflicting views from his own.
What is the conflict between Musk and Wikipedia?
Elon Musk has had minor conflicts with Wikipedia for months. In October 2024, Elon Musk offered to donate $1 billion to Wikipedia to change the name to "Dickipedia." In December 2024, he was already calling for people to stop donating to the site after a far-right X account incorrectly claimed that the Wikimedia Foundation "devotes $50 million a year to 'diversity and inclusion' projects," said Le Monde. "In reality, this sum mainly finances the encyclopedia's development, lawyers' salaries and cybersecurity measures."
The conflict has ramped up since Trump's inauguration. After Musk's call to defund the website, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales said on X that the description on the website of Musk's actions was not inaccurate and that "Elon is unhappy that Wikipedia is not for sale." He added that "if Elon wanted to help, he'd be encouraging kind and thoughtful intellectual people he agrees with to engage." In addition, claims that Wikipedia has been coopted by the far-left are inaccurate. While it is "certainly not immune to bad information, disagreement or political warfare," Wikipedia's "openness and transparency rules have made it a remarkably reliable platform in a decidedly unreliable age," said The Atlantic. "Evidence that it's an outright propaganda arm of the left, or of any political party, is thin."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Is there a larger problem at play?
Elon Musk has been "increasingly critical of legacy media organizations, which he claims misrepresent his beliefs and actions," said Newsweek. "The opposition to him from Wikipedia represents a break from other tech companies, which have become increasingly friendly towards Donald Trump and his officials in the wake of his election victory." But Wikipedia does not operate like other media organizations. "Thanks to the contributions of a global community of hundreds of thousands of volunteer editors, Wikipedia continues to be a reliable, trusted resource for all," said a spokesperson for the Wikimedia Foundation to Newsweek.
Wikipedia has a nonprofit model, and "the people who are constantly writing and rewriting Wikipedia entries are disaggregated volunteers — rather than bendable to one man's ideological views," said The Atlantic. Instead, Musk's actions, some say, represent an attack on free speech. "He is highly tolerant of inaccuracy, misinformation, criticism, even hate," Seth Stern, director of advocacy at the Freedom of the Press Foundation, said to The Independent. "But when the subject of the speech is himself, or his agenda, his objectives, and his companies, it's quite the opposite."
Many worry that Wikipedia contributors could be next. According to documents obtained by the independent news organization Forward, the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank responsible for Project 2025, wants to "use facial recognition software and a database of hacked usernames and passwords in order to identify contributors to the online encyclopedia, who mostly work under pseudonyms." It is not yet clear what the organization would do after identifying the contributors.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.
-
Ozempic can curb alcohol cravings, study finds
Speed read Weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy may also be helpful in limiting alcohol consumption
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Eras are an imprecise tool to make sense of the messy past'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Magazine solutions - February 21, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - February 21, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Can The Washington Post save itself?
Today's Big Question Staffers plead with Jeff Bezos amidst a talent exodus
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
2024: the year of legacy media travails
In the Spotlight From election criticism to continued layoffs, the media has had it rough in 2024
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The Onion is having a very ironic laugh with Infowars
The Explainer The satirical newspaper is purchasing the controversial website out of bankruptcy
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How AI is offering journalists protection from persecution in Venezuela
Under the Radar Media organisations launch news show hosted by AI-generated avatars to 'shelter their real-life journalists'
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
What is the dead internet theory?
The Explainer Reality has 'begun to mirror' the conspiracy that the vast majority of internet activity is generated by bots
By The Week UK Published
-
Reporter on leave over alleged RFK relationship
Speed Read New York magazine political reporter Olivia Nuzzi admitted to having a personal relationship with her subject
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Rupert Murdoch's behind-closed-doors succession court battle
The Explainer Media mogul's legal dispute with three of his children over control of his influential empire begins today
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
OpenAI, Condé Nast and the future of the media
In the Spotlight Eye-catching deal for use of content to train chatbots, but other publishers are worried they're signing away their souls
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published