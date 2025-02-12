Elon Musk defends DOGE effort from Oval Office

President Trump signed an executive order giving Musk's Department of Government Efficiency even more power to shape the federal workforce

Elon Musk talks in Oval Office while President Donald Trump watches
Musk claims his DOGE team has been 'maximally transparent'
(Image credit: Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Elon Musk Tuesday answered questions for the first time since his "Department of Government Efficiency" burrowed into more than a dozen federal agencies, telling reporters in the Oval Office that he viewed his team of government-cutting operatives as "maximally transparent." President Donald Trump, who mostly watched as Musk defended his operation for about 30 minutes, signed an executive order giving DOGE even more power to shape the federal workforce, including approval over almost all new hires.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸