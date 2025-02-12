Elon Musk defends DOGE effort from Oval Office
President Trump signed an executive order giving Musk's Department of Government Efficiency even more power to shape the federal workforce
What happened
Elon Musk Tuesday answered questions for the first time since his "Department of Government Efficiency" burrowed into more than a dozen federal agencies, telling reporters in the Oval Office that he viewed his team of government-cutting operatives as "maximally transparent." President Donald Trump, who mostly watched as Musk defended his operation for about 30 minutes, signed an executive order giving DOGE even more power to shape the federal workforce, including approval over almost all new hires.
Who said what
Musk called his team's work "not draconian or radical" and said he checked in with Trump almost every day and before making big changes. He criticized the federal workforce as an "unelected, fourth, unconstitutional branch of government" that was thwarting the "will of the people," and he insisted DOGE was transparent because he and his team post on X — though he acknowledged that "some of the things that I say will be incorrect and should be corrected."
DOGE has "provided no information on whom it employs, where it is operating or what actions it is taking inside government agencies," Reuters said. "It posts few actual results from its work, providing only dollar figures for purported cuts in specific agencies and little specific detail." Musk's team is "operating in deep secrecy," The New York Times said, and Musk, a "special government employee" not required to disclose financial interests, "serves as an unelected appointee with vast reach across the government." Federal judges have paused many DOGE initiatives, saying they likely violated the law or the Constitution.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Trump's new executive order directed federal agencies to prepare for "large-scale" job cuts and hire one person for every four who leave, with exceptions for personnel "related to public safety, immigration enforcement or law enforcement." The "bulk of the federal workforce" is tied to "security-related agencies," Reuters said, though "hundreds of thousands" work across the country "overseeing veterans' healthcare, inspecting agriculture and paying the government's bills, among other jobs." Successfully "eliminating 25% of federal employees would cut the overall budget by about 1%," The Washington Post said.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Today's political cartoons - February 12, 2025
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - path well trod, path of destruction, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The Suffolk: a cosy restaurant-with-rooms by the sea
The Week Recommends Stay at an Aldeburgh bolthole that feels like an old friend's house
By Xandie Nutting Published
-
How personality tests are locking autistic people out of jobs
Under The Radar Experts say psychometric tests make job applications challenging for neurodivergent people
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Modi goes to Washington
The Explainer Indian PM's 'clever' appeasement strategy could secure US president an ally against China and other Brics states
By The Week UK Published
-
Peter Mandelson: can he make special relationship great again?
In the Spotlight New Labour architect, picked for his 'guile, expertise in world affairs and trade issues, and networking skills', on a mission to woo Donald Trump
By The Week UK Published
-
Refusing to submit
Opinion Why it's crucial to fight Trump and Musk
By William Falk Published
-
Are we now in a constitutional crisis?
Talking Points Trump and Musk defy Congress and the courts
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Trump's wildest unfulfilled White House ideas
In Depth The President of the United States is not one to let material reality stand in the way of a sound-bite ready pie-in-the-sky proposal
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Last updated
-
Judge says White House defying order to spend funds
Speed Read U.S. District Judge John McConnell has ordered the Trump administration to restore federal funding it tried to freeze
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump DOJ orders end to charges against NYC mayor
Speed Read The Justice Department has dropped charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was charged with bribery and fraud
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
A running list of Marjorie Taylor Greene's controversies
In Depth Exploring the Georgia Republican's long history of incendiary behavior
By David Faris Published