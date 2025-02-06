Musk's DOGE gains access to Medicare, eyes FAA

The billionaire said his Department of Government Efficiency will make 'rapid safety upgrades' to our air traffic control systems

Anti-Elon Musk protest in Washington, D.C.
Anti-Elon Musk protest in Washington, D.C.
(Image credit: Nathan Posner / Anadolu via Getty Images)
What happened

Members of Elon Musk's secretive "Department of Government Efficiency" have been granted access to "systems and technology" at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the agency said Wednesday, after The Wall Street Journal reported that DOGE had "gotten access to key payment and contracting systems." Musk and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also said DOGE had agreed to "upgrade" the Federal Aviation Administration's air traffic control system.

