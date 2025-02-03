How Elon Musk is transforming American government

Trump's ally is moving 'with lightning speed'

Elon Musk in the rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Jan. 20, 2025
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Elon Musk isn't just President Donald Trump's biggest financial backer and sidekick in the new administration. He is now putting his stamp on Trump's efforts to completely upend American government.

The world's richest man is "sweeping through Washington — and answering to nobody," said Zeeshan Aleem at MSNBC. Three recent developments reveal the breadth and depth of his power: Musk was reportedly behind a recent "buyout" email offer to millions of federal workers. On Monday, he announced the shutdown of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which disburses American foreign aid around the world. And his team at the Department of Government Efficiency has been given access to the Treasury Department's payment system, potentially allowing him to squash funding for congressionally-approved programs that Trump doesn't like. The challenge is that Musk is a novice with "no experience with or demonstrable understanding of the government of the most powerful country in the world," said Aleem.

