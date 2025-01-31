Extremists embrace Musk's salute as Tesla investors fret

The tech titan insists his Nazi-reminiscent gesture had nothing to do with fascism, even as white nationalists rally around the fascistic salute.

A sign of Elon Musk&#039;s Nazi salute and AFD leader Alice Weidel is seen as thousands of people take part in a protest against the AFD party at Heumarkt Square in Cologne, Germany, on January 25, 2025, ahead of the German election (Photo by Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images).
The effects of the Tesla CEO's gesture may end up far outweighing his intent.
(Image credit: Ying Tang / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

The Anti-Defamation League called it an "awkward gesture." Social media pedants called it a "Roman salute." Elon Musk himself professed his innocence. Whatever the explanation, Musk's strong-arm salute during President Donald Trump's inauguration bore a strong enough resemblance to Nazi gesticulations to nearly overshadow the event. No matter Musk's intention, the effect of his gesture has galvanized far-right extremists and created another crisis for electric vehicle maker Tesla, the pillar of Musk's wealth.

A 'signature of the online right'

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸