Trump targets ‘garbage’ Somalis ahead of ICE raids
The Department of Homeland Security will launch an immigration operation targeting Somali immigrants in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area
What happened
President Donald Trump Tuesday called Somali immigrants “garbage,” saying they have “ripped off” Minnesota and he doesn’t “want them in our country.” Trump’s comments, at the end of a two-hour Cabinet meeting, came as the Department of Homeland Security prepares to launch an immigration operation targeting Somali immigrants in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, according to several news organizations. DHS Tuesday night announced it has also suspended all immigration applications for people from Somalia and 18 other non-European countries.
Who said what
Somali immigrants “do nothing but bitch” and “their country stinks,” Trump told reporters. The U.S. “is at a tipping point,” and ”we’re going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country.” Somali American Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) “is garbage,” he added. “She’s garbage. Her friends are garbage.” Trump’s ”obsession with me is creepy,“ Omar responded on social media. “I hope he gets the help he desperately needs.”
Trump’s “xenophobic tirade” was “shocking in its unapologetic bigotry,” The New York Times said, even for a president with a “long history of insulting Black people, particularly those from African countries.” Eleven of the 19 countries now temporarily barred from applying for visas, asylum, green cards or citizenship under last night’s DHS order are in Africa. All 19 have been under a partial travel ban since June.
What next?
The ICE-led operation in the Twin Cities, home to about 84,000 people of Somali descent, is “expected to target Somali and Afghan immigrants,” The Minnesota Star Tribune said. The raids “could begin in the coming days,” The Associated Press said, and “hundreds of people are expected to be targeted.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Hegseth blames ‘fog of war’ for potential war crime
speed read ‘I did not personally see survivors,’ Hegseth said at a Cabinet meeting
-
Upper House Hong Kong: a serene sanctuary in the bustle of the city
The Week Recommends Panoramic harbour views and super-stylish interiors elevate this luxury hotel to another level
-
Magazine solutions - December 5, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - December 5, 2025
-
Hegseth blames ‘fog of war’ for potential war crime
speed read ‘I did not personally see survivors,’ Hegseth said at a Cabinet meeting
-
‘It’s critical that Congress get involved’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Canada joins EU’s $170B SAFE defense fund
speed read This makes it the first non-European Union country in the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative
-
Appeals court disqualifies US Attorney Alina Habba
Speed Read The former personal attorney to President Donald Trump has been unlawfully serving as US attorney for New Jersey, the ruling says
-
White House says admiral ordered potential war crime
Speed Read The Trump administration claims Navy Vice Adm. Frank ‘Mitch’ Bradley ordered a follow-up strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat, not Pete Hegseth
-
The military: When is an order illegal?
Feature Trump is making the military’s ‘most senior leaders complicit in his unlawful acts’
-
Ukraine and Rubio rewrite Russia’s peace plan
Feature The only explanation for this confusing series of events is that ‘rival factions’ within the White House fought over the peace plan ‘and made a mess of it’
-
The powerful names in the Epstein emails
In Depth People from a former Harvard president to a noted linguist were mentioned