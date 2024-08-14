Omar wins primary, in boost to Squad
Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a progressive 'Squad' member, has won her primary
What happened
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fended off a repeat primary challenge from former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
In winning the Democratic primary for her 5th Congressional District, Omar "avoided the fate of two colleagues in the House's liberal 'Squad' who lost earlier this year after pro-Israel groups heavily targeted them," The Washington Post said.
Who said what
American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and other pro-Israel groups spent $25 million to unseat Squad members Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.). But AIPAC has been "strategic about which races it's investing in," and Omar's wasn't one of them this year, Politico said. Bush and Bowman also had "other vulnerabilities that would have made their reelection bids difficult" even without the "flood of money against them."
Omar's race was "one of the most high-profile contests" in this week's primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin, the Post said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Omar, whose district is heavily Democratic, will face Republican Dalia Al-Aqidi in November. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), the only Squad member still to have a primary, will "cruise to reelection," Politico said, because she's running unopposed in both the Sept. 3 primary and the general election.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
UAW sues Trump, Musk over worker threats in X chat
Speed Read Donald Trump seemingly endorsed firing striking workers during his interview with Elon Musk
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - August 14, 2024
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - spitting quips, sinking ships, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour: an 'emotional', 'touching' return
The Week Recommends Flintoff's first appearance on TV since his devastating accident while filming is filled with 'joy, humour and hope'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
UAW sues Trump, Musk over worker threats in X chat
Speed Read Donald Trump seemingly endorsed firing striking workers during his interview with Elon Musk
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
What can we expect from Biden's lame-duck denouement?
Today's Big Question Free from the constraints of a contentious reelection campaign, how will President Biden spend his final five months in office?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine reports large gains in Russia's Kursk region
Speed Read Ukraine pushed further into Russian territory and now commands a striking 390 square miles, embarrassing the Kremlin
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
FBI probes cyberattacks on Trump, Harris campaigns
Speed Read The FBI is investigating claims that sensitive documents pertaining to Donald Trump's presidential campaign were stolen in a cyber intrusion
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump gripes about Harris crowd sizes, fact-checks
speed read The former president falsely claimed Kamala Harris is using AI to make her crowds look bigger
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
US, Venezuelan opposition press Maduro to concede
Speed Read The Biden administration has offered Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro amnesty in exchange for giving up power after he lost last month's election
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
US, Arab allies tell Israel and Hamas to seal a deal
Speed Read Mediating nations US, Egypt and Qatar encourage Israel and Hamas to resume cease-fire negotiations
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump agrees to ABC debate with Harris
Speed Read The presidential nominees will square off Sept. 10
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published